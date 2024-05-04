May 04, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - BENGALURU

Kalamitsi, The Leader and Michiko pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 4).

Inner sand:

1200m: Everyone Godfather (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Michiko (Antony) 42. Moved attractively.

1000m: Tehani (Shreyas) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Vivaldo (Chetan K) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Corinthian (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Channigaraya (Antony), Golden Time (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. Kalamitsi (Darshan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

Inner sand (May 3):

600m: El Asesino (Shreyas) 40.5. Moved well.

1000m: Finley (Shreyasn) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. In fine condition. Pericles (Darshan) 1-8, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Asher (rb), My Visionary (rb) 45. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Inner sand (May 2): 1000m: Xaily (Rayan) 1-10, 600/40.5. Worked well.

Outer sand:

600m: Sunlit Path (rb) 46. Easy.

1400m: West Brook (Suraj) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed.

Gate practice

Inner sand: 1200m: Gismo (A. Velu) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out well. Debonair (rb), Southern Power (Rayan) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Tigerking (Saddam H), Amazing Luck (A. Velu) 1-27, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Inner sand (May 1):

1000m: Fondness Of You (Prabhakaran) 1-9, 600/40.5. Moved well.

1200m: Del Aviz (Shreyas) 1-27, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Stellantis (Darshan) 1-24, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. A fine display.

Outer sand: 600m: Global Influence (rb), Divine Art (Suraj) 45. They moved freely. Nyx (Darshan) 1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Bold Act (rb), Asagiri (Ashok) 1-14.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Mysticalair (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Vafadar (Suraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

Inner sand (April 30):

1000m: Don Carlos (Shreyas) 1-0.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Verrazzano (-), Imperial Star (-) 45.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Positano (Darshan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Priceless Gold (Ashok) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1400m: The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

