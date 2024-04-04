GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Juliette, Santissimo, Celestial and Mojito show out

April 04, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Juliette, Santissimo, Celestial and Mojito showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (April 4) morning.

Inner sand

400m: Queen’s Pride (rb) 24. Moved freely.

600m: Arbitrage (Sandesh) 39. Moved fluently. Truly Epic (Hamir) 40. Easy.

800m: Ariyana Star (Sandesh) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Royal Mysore (S. Sunil) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Applause (I. Shaikh) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Pure (Parmar), Wild Thing (P. Dhebe) 52, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 52, 600/37. Worked well. Dancing Star (Mustakim), Ticanto (S. Saba) 53, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Etoile (Mosin) 56, 600/42. Easy. Siege Courageous (S. Sunil) 55, 600/40.

1000m: Dyf (S. Kamble), Pataudi (Santosh) 1-9, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Prana (Akshay Kumar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Juliette (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. In rousing form. Shubhankar (Merchant) 1-3, 800/48, 600/37. Stretched. Fantastic Flare (S. Saba) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Worked freely. Odysseus (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Good. Desert Classic (Akshay Kumar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Fiorentini (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well. Mansa Musa (Trevor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Mighty Sparrow (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved nicely.

1200m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/36. Moved impressively. El Greco (Kirtish) 1-25, 600/43. Easy. Knotty Charmer (Akshay Kumar) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Celestial (Chouhan) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Supernatural (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Good work.

1400m: Santissimo (Trevor) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Excelled. Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely. Jendayi (Kirtish) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

