March 31, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - Mumbai

Joaquin, Mojito and Desert Classic showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Mar. 31) morning.

Inner sand

800m: Turn And Burn (Parmar) 53, 600/41. Moved freely. Rush (N.B. Kuldeep) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Lion King (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Rambler (rb) 50, 600/38. Pleased. Esperanza (app) 52, 600/37. Worked well. Ariyana Star (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved nicely.

1000m: Zip Along (Mustakim) 1-11, 600/41. Easy. Joaquin (Yash) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. King’s Love (Nazil) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Elpenor (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely. The Protector (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed. Desert Classic (Hamir) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Pleased.

1200m: Waikiki (P. Dhebe) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Good work. Truly Epic (V. Bunde) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Urged.

1400m: Geographique (Neeraj) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well. Mojito (Parmar) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively.