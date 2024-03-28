March 28, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Mumbai

Field Of Dreams and Juliette caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Mar. 28) morning.

Inner sand

400m: Mazal (Kiran Naidu) 25. Easy.

600m: Zarak (Merchant) 39. Moved freely. Miss American Pie (P. Dhebe) 39. Good. Malakhi (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Exotic Star (Merchant), Esconido (app) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. We Still Believe (Mosin), Yarmouth (app) 51, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Fighton (Parmar) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Eclairage (V. Bunde), Stalin (Mansoor) 54, 600/39. Former was superior. Knight Crusader (V. Bunde), Inquilab (Mansoor) 52, 600/38. Former made up four lengths and finished a length ahead. Wild Thing (Parmar), Wild Child (P. Dhebe) 51, 600/37. They finished level freely. Mojito (Sandesh) 51, 600/37. Pleased. Interceptor (R. Ajinkya), Chelsea (N.B. Kuldeep) 55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Waikiki (Parmar) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Rising Power (S. Saba), Dancing Star (Mustakim) 57, 600/43. Pair easy. Fontana (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/41. Easy. Santissimo (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Believe (Mosin) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pressed. Dream Alliance (Hamir) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved nicely. Willy Wonkaa (H.G. Rathod) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. Fable (H.M. Akshay) Colonel Saab (M.S. Deora) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Both were pushed and the former finished three lengths ahead. Chopin (Neeraj) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. The Sengol Queen (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well. Julius (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Chopin (Neeraj) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Christophany (Hamir) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Good work. Applause (I. Shaikh) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. Misty (Nazil) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Stretched. Field Of Dreams (Sandesh) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved impressively. Irish Gold (P. Vinod) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Maintains form. Juliette (Bhawani) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. In good shape. Angelo (N. Bhosale) 1-24, 600/40. Moved fluently. Gordon Lord Byron (Kaviraj), Sunburst (app) 1-27, 600/43. Former ended three lengths in front.

1600m: Jendayi (Kaviraj), Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

