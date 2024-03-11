ADVERTISEMENT

Yuletide shines

March 11, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Yuletide shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar. 11) morning.

Inner sand

400m: Mi Arion (P. Vinod) 25. Easy

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Kimiko (app) 40. Easy. Eclairage (Neeraj), Silver Braid (C.S. Jodha) 41. Former better.

800m: Golden Rule (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Memphis (P. Vinod) 55, 600/42. Pressed. Wild Thing (P. Dhebe), Pure (rb) 53, 600/38. Former was one length better. The General (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Ultimo (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Bashir (S. Sunil), Lord Vader (app) 55, 600/42. Former was two lengths superior.

1000m: Malet Spring (Santosh), Ocean (M.S. Deora) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Both were urged and finished level. Yuletide (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively.

1200m: Aerodynamic (Dashrath), Gypsy Soul (H.M. Akshay) 1-24, 600/42. They moved well.

1400m: Marmaris (rb) 1-40, 600/43. Moved freely.

1800m: Regal Command (S. Sunil) 2-10, 1200/1-25, 800/55, 600/41. Good.

Race track

600m: Reciprocity (rb) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Don’t Be Shy (rb) 50, 600/37. Worked freely.

1000m: Nelson River (R. Ajinkya), Toscana (S. Amit) 1-4, 800/50, 600/35. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Superluminal (C.S. Jodha) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Slightly urged. Kinzhal (S. Amit), Transatlantic (R. Ajinkya) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. They moved neck and neck freely. Interceptor (R. Ajinkya), Sonic Boom (S. Amit) 1-4, 800/49, 600/35. Former pleased.

Mock race noted on Sunday (Mar. 10)

Race track

1200m: Trinket (app), Comaneci (app), Magical Star (app), Hooves Of Thunder (app), Balius Warrior (app), Warrior Prince (app) and New Yorker (app) 1-14, 600/36. Won by: 1, Dist and 3/4. Trinket, who was racing second, came very well on the inside to beat Comaneci. New Yorker shifted out soon after the start and lost about six lengths.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US