March 11, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Mumbai

Yuletide shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar. 11) morning.

Inner sand

400m: Mi Arion (P. Vinod) 25. Easy

600m: Kimiko (app) 40. Easy. Eclairage (Neeraj), Silver Braid (C.S. Jodha) 41. Former better.

800m: Golden Rule (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Memphis (P. Vinod) 55, 600/42. Pressed. Wild Thing (P. Dhebe), Pure (rb) 53, 600/38. Former was one length better. The General (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Ultimo (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Bashir (S. Sunil), Lord Vader (app) 55, 600/42. Former was two lengths superior.

1000m: Malet Spring (Santosh), Ocean (M.S. Deora) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Both were urged and finished level. Yuletide (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively.

1200m: Aerodynamic (Dashrath), Gypsy Soul (H.M. Akshay) 1-24, 600/42. They moved well.

1400m: Marmaris (rb) 1-40, 600/43. Moved freely.

1800m: Regal Command (S. Sunil) 2-10, 1200/1-25, 800/55, 600/41. Good.

Race track

600m: Reciprocity (rb) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Don’t Be Shy (rb) 50, 600/37. Worked freely.

1000m: Nelson River (R. Ajinkya), Toscana (S. Amit) 1-4, 800/50, 600/35. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Superluminal (C.S. Jodha) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Slightly urged. Kinzhal (S. Amit), Transatlantic (R. Ajinkya) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. They moved neck and neck freely. Interceptor (R. Ajinkya), Sonic Boom (S. Amit) 1-4, 800/49, 600/35. Former pleased.

Mock race noted on Sunday (Mar. 10)

Race track

1200m: Trinket (app), Comaneci (app), Magical Star (app), Hooves Of Thunder (app), Balius Warrior (app), Warrior Prince (app) and New Yorker (app) 1-14, 600/36. Won by: 1, Dist and 3/4. Trinket, who was racing second, came very well on the inside to beat Comaneci. New Yorker shifted out soon after the start and lost about six lengths.

