December 24, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

MUMBAI

Galloping Ahead and Supernatural pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 24) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Mazal (rb) 39. Moved freely. Chat (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Tarzan (rb) 55, 600/42. Easy. Divine Thoughts (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. Ultimo (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Cipher (Nazil), 2/y/o Cinderella’s Dream (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Dexa (V. Bunde) 55, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/os The Panther (Chouhan), Doron (Kirtish) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Comaneci (rb) 54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Dream Seller (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/os Saifa (Nazil), Chardikala (S. Amit) 52, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Judy Blue Eyes (Zeeshan) 52, 600/38. Good.

1000m: Cellini (P. Shinde) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Urged in the last part. 2/y/os Celestial (C. Umesh), Asprian (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Generosity (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/os Vincero (Chouhan), Mumtaz (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. They finished level freely. 2/y/o Fast Approach (H. Gore) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Slightly urged. 2/y/o Applause (Srinath), San Salvatore (Bhawani) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

1200m: Galloping Ahead (rb) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well. Reminiscence (Kirtish) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Worked well. Kings Retreat (C. Umesh), Fontana (N. Bhosale) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Jade (C. Umesh), Racing Romance (Kirtish) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Supernatural (Chouhan) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved impressively.

1600m: Capucine (N. Bhosale) 1-55, 1200/1-25, 600/42. Moved fluently.

