December 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

Fast Pace, Finley, Never Give In, Aldgate, Mescalito and Vyasa pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec 16).

Inner sand

600m: Pettes Love (Mark) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Royal Mysore (Antony) 1-7, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/39.5. In fine condition.

1400m: Castaneda (rb) 1-38, (1,400-600) 54. Eased up. Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep), Avon (I. Chisty) 42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Lady Godiva (Chetan K), My Solitaire (Chandrashekar) 43. Former finished four lengths ahead. My Vision (Arvind), My Visionary (Chetan K) 44. They finished level.

1000m: Aldiva (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/44. Worked well. Dynamic Force (B. Harish) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Czar (Antony) 1-13, 600/43. Maintains form. Monteverdi (S. John) 1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Aldgate (Antony) 1-10, 600/41.5. A good display. Westlake (Antony), Yannick (S. John) 1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Vyasa (I. Chisty) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Impressed. A 2-y-o (Be Safe - Panthera) (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Silvarius (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Aralina (Antony) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Isnt She Beautiful (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively. Prime Abbess (D. Patel) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Never Give In (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Strode out well. Tankinika (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Vivaldo (Indrajeet) 1-30, 1,0001-14, 600/44. Worked well. Finley (P. Trevor) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. A fine display. Knotty Dancer (B. Paswan) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Easy. Gismo (Vivek), King Of War (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They finished together.

1400m: Regal Aristocracy (Antony), Splendido (D. Patel) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Mescalito (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Halaqa) (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out.

1600m: Fast Pace (Saddam H) 1-56, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved attractively. Stravinsky (Rozario) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. A good display.

