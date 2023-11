November 27, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

Jockey Akshay Kumar, who rode Trainer S.S.F. Hassan’s ward Fly Me (ended fourth) in the Shaphir Plate (Div. II) on Oct. 30th, was suspended by the Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club from 6th Dec. to 26th Feb, 2024, for not allowing his mount to run on its merits and not following the instructions given by his Trainer.

