Mubai races postponed from Nov. 26 rescheduled to Nov. 30

November 27, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

The Stewards of the RWITC have decided to reschedule the races postponed from Sunday (Nov. 26) to Thursday (Nov. 30), weather permitting. The same race card published for Sunday’s (Nov. 26) races will hold good.

