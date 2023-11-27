Mubai races postponed from Nov. 26 rescheduled to Nov. 30

The Stewards of the RWITC have decided to reschedule the races postponed from Sunday (Nov. 26) to Thursday (Nov. 30), weather permitting. The same race card published for Sunday’s (Nov. 26) races will hold good.
November 27, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST
