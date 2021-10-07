Holder lavish in praise of Umran and bowlers

07 October 2021 22:26 IST

Particularly lauds the effort of young tearaway speedster Umran

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder heaped praise on his side’s bowling unit for its superlative effort in defending 141 and securing a four-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“Over the years, Sunrisers has had a good trend of bowling well at the death… and good bowling in general. And it showed,” Holder said after the match.

“Siddarth Kaul was outstanding. The young Umran [Malik], myself and Bhuvneshwar finished it off quite well.”

Holder was mighty impressed by the young tearaway speedster Umran, who conceded just 21 runs from four overs, including a brilliant first spell of 3-0-10-1.