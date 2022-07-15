Hogg prefers Jadeja over Ashwin for T20 World Cup

Offie’s inclusion will make India’s fielding way too light, feels the Aussie

Australian cricketer Hogg with managing director of Western Australia Tourism Carolyn Turnbull and deputy premier of Western Australia Roger Cook at a promotional event in Mumbai on Friday.

R. Ashwin may have been recalled to India’s T20 side for the forthcoming tour to the West Indies. But Brad Hogg, the two-time World Cup champion with Australia, does not see much of a role for the champion off-spinner during India’s T20 World Cup campaign down under later this year.

“I really love Ashwin. I think he is a fantastic bloke, I think he is one of the best off-spinners in the world.

“But, if I am an India selector and I have to select the team going to Australia, I’ll have (Mohd.) Shami, (Jasprit) Bumrah and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) as quick bowlers who are going to be light in the field,” Hogg, the former wrist spinner, told The Hindu on Friday here, on the sidelines of an event to promote Tourism Western Australia.

“So if you have Ashwin in there, then all of a sudden you have four players — even (Yuzvendra ) Chahal — who will be exposed in the field. Look, I don’t like saying anything about him. I just love the way he keeps working on his game, even playing County cricket whenever possible to try and give his best for India.

“His attention to detail is phenomenal. But at this point, it hurts me to say that when you are looking at the final combination for Australia, it’s that bit about being light in the field that should be considered.”

Chahal as lead spinner

While Shami hasn’t featured in a T20I since the disastrous T20 World Cup outing in UAE last year, Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar are assured of a place in the squad along with Chahal as the lead spinner.

According to Hogg, Ravindra Jadeja’s utility as a multi-dimensional cricketer will not only help him in pipping Ashwin for the second spinner’s role, but also makes the all-rounder a vital cog for India.

“India is very lucky to have Jadeja. He is showing his true class with the bat. His fielding ability, batting skills down the lower order and the option to bowl spin are exceptional,” Hogg said.