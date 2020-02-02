Women’s hockey | SSB wins B division title

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was crowned champion of the B division in the 10th senior National women's hockey championship at the National Games Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

In the final, SSB prevailed over Steel Plant Sports Board (SPSB) 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out after the teams were locked 1-1 in regulation time. In the shoot-out, SPSB converted just one to SSB’s three.

SPSB's initial strategy to blunt SSB's prolific strikers Preeti Simran and Manisha Rathi paid off. Both strikers found it difficult to find space inside the rival box and SSB's initial forays fizzled out.

SPSB had more of possession in the midfield and the side looked dangerous in counterattacks. SPSB went ahead in the 18th minute as Shailja Kumari Gautham weaved her way into the D and drilled in a low shot from an acute angle.

SPSB continued its offensive game and came close to increasing the lead at least twice in the second quarter.

SSB regrouped after the break and displayed cohesiveness — which was missing in the first half — in the midfield.

Threatening move

The threatening moves came from both flanks and SSB earned a succession of penalty corners, the equaliser coming off one of them.

SPSB goalkeeper Nisha Yadav did well to repel the first shot from Babita but Ranjita Minj pounced on the rebound and tapped it in for the equaliser in the 38th minute.

SPSB showed more intent in the fourth quarter but SSB defended well to push the match into the shoot-out.

Manisha, Preeti and Kanika Raj converted for SSB and Manisha Dhawal for SPSB.

Both teams have qualified for next year’s A division championship.

Earlier, UCO Bank WHA hammered Bengaluru 10-0 to take the third place. Priya struck four goals, including a hat-trick, while Pooja and Chanchal struck a brace each.

The results: A division (league): Punjab 2 (Baljeet Kaur 10, Arshdeep Kaur 36) drew with Chandigarh 2 (Devi Dhapa 28, Shalu Mann 41); Himachal 3 (Anita 3, Ritu 24, Nidhi 36) bt Kerala 1 (V.H. Sarigha 25); SAI 1(Dung Dung 39) bt Karnataka 0; CRPF 1 (Puja Yadav 46) drew with Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 1 (Karishma Yadav 34); Jharkhand 7 (Beauty 3, 39, Sangita Kumari 12, 42, Reshma Soreng 41, 51, Rajni 56) bt Chhattisgarh 1(Anjali Mahto 21).

B division: Final: SSB 4 (Ranjita Minj 38, Manisha, Preeti, Kanika Raj) bt SPSB 2 ( Shailja Kumari Gautam 18, Manisha Dhawal).

Third place: UCO Bank WHA 10 (Priya 16, 34, 37, 57, Pooja 3, 7, Chanchal 21, 43, Monisha 13, Kajal 54) bt Bengaluru 0.