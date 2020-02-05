Women’s hockey | Rani’s strike helps India beat Britain

Skipper Rani Rampal struck the solitary goal as the Indian women’s hockey team recorded a 1-0 win over Great Britain in its fourth match of the ongoing tour here on Tuesday.

Rani scored the goal in the 47th minute to give Indian the lead and eventually seal the match.

After winning its opening match of the tour against the hosts’ development squad, India had suffered two-back-to-back losses to New Zealand.

“We created enough chances and now we need to keep working on converting those chances but our defence stood strong through the match which was a good thing,” India chief coach, Sjoerd Marijne said.

Ending the first half in a 0-0 stalemate, India made another PC attempt in the third quarter but could not make the opportunity count.

However, the team kept a good line of defence and continued to carry on an aggressive attack. It was not until the 47th minute when skipper Rani created space in the circle, netting a powerful shot past Britain’s goalkeeper.

“Towards the end of the match, we were under pressure but the team handled it well and even ensured a goal.

“The win is good for a morale boost ,” Marijne said.

“We now need to ensure fast recover in order to be ready for tomorrow’s match,” he added. The two teams will clash again on Wednesday.