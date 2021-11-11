Vivek Sagar Prasad to lead India

KOLKATA

11 November 2021 22:45 IST

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Vivek Sagar Prasad will lead an 18-member Indian hockey team in the men’s Junior World Cup, to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5.

Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem and Boby Singh Dhami have been chosen as alternate players who will be allowed to play only if there is an injury or someone in the 18-member squad is ruled out of the tournament due to COVID-19, said a Hockey Indian release on Thursday.

Chief coach Graham Reid said the defending champion had a well-balanced and flexible side. “The key to these guys performing on the big stage will be to trust in each other and trust in their preparation," he said.

India will begin its campaign against France on November 24.

The squad: Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (GK), Sanjay (vice-captain), Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Pawan (GK), Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad (captain), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal.