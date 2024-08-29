Watch: Remembering Dhyan Chand | National Sports Day

August 29 is a day that holds a special place in the hearts of sports enthusiasts across India. It is celebrated as National Sports Day, dedicated to the memory of the legendary hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand, a name that is synonymous with excellence in sports, a name that transcended the boundaries of the field to inspire generations—a man whose magical stick work brought India international acclaim and pride.

It was the late 1920s, and the world was about to witness the rise of an extraordinary talent. Dhyan Chand, a young boy from Allahabad, transformed into a global sports icon whose skill on the hockey field earned him the title ‘Wizard.’

His journey was about to redefine hockey forever. Today, as we celebrate National Sports Day, we honor Major Dhyan Chand’s legacy. The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honor in India, now bears his name, the ‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award,’ a fitting tribute to a man whose life and career remain a benchmark for excellence.

Watch the video to recap Dhyan Chand’s phenomenal achievements at the Olympics.

Production and voiceover: Anikat Singh Chauhan

Script: Shikha Kumari