UP to take on Punjab in final

PUNE

20 December 2021 22:27 IST

Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Punjab set up a summit clash in the senior men’s National championship here.

In the first semifinal on Monday, Uttar Pradesh edged past Hockey Karnataka 2-1. Mohammad Amir Khan (fourth minute) and Vishal Singh (eighth) got on the scoresheet for the winner, while captain Mohd. Raheel reduced the margin in the 22nd minute.

Punjab blanked Maharashtra 3-0, thanks to goals from captain Rupinder Pal Singh (28th, 46th) and Sudarshan Singh (38th).

