UP in last four

Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Punjab will battle it out for a place in the final of the 11th Hockey India senior men’s National championships here on Monday.

The first semifinal will see Uttar Pradesh taking on Karnataka. Both teams are coming off hard-fought victories in their respective last-eight clashes. Uttar Pradesh edged out Hockey Haryana 2-1 in the third quarterfinal on Saturday while Karnataka, which is currently the second-highest goal-scoring team in the tournament (35), will look to capitalise on its fine run of form.

Maharashtra held its nerve to script a thrilling 2-0 win in the shootout Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in another last-eight clash on Saturday. S. Karthi (46th and 48th minutes) scored a brace for Tamil Nadu while Pratap Kishanrao Shinde (eight) and Captain Taleb Shah (60th) found a goal each to help Maharashtra earn a 2-2 draw in the regulation time.