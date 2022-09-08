Tricky World Cup draw for India

England will be the team the hosts will be wary of in the league stages

Uthra Ganesan NEW DELHI
September 08, 2022 18:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Host India was handed a tricky draw for the upcoming Hockey World Cup on Thursday, placed alongside European sides England, Spain and Wales in Pool D.

While the Indian men, currently fifth in the world, are the highest-ranked side in the group, they will be wary of England after the last meeting between the two sides. England managed to score thrice in seven minutes to draw the game after India led 4-1.

Need to top pool

Only the pool topper will advance directly to the quarterfinals with the next two having to play cross-over games for a last-eight spot. The draw was held at Bhubaneswar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Current world leader Australia is in Pool A alongside former Olympic champion Argentina while defending World champion Belgium is in Pool B and will be up against twice World champion Germany in the group stages. Pool B, in fact, will be an interesting battle between Europe and Asia with Korea and Japan being the other two sides.

The 16-team event, scheduled from January 13-23, will be the second consecutive edition to be held in Odisha after the 2018 World Cup and will be jointly hosted at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela with the under-construction stadium at the latter being one of the largest hockey stadia in the world with a capacity of 20,000.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The draw: Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa; Pool B: Belgium, Germany, Korea, Japan; Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile; Pool D: India, England, Spain, Wales.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app