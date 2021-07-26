Hockey

Tokyo Olympics | India women go down fighting 0-2 against Germany

Udita of India in action against Pia Maertens of Germany, Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Hockey - Women's Pool A - Germany v India - Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Indian women's hockey team went down 0-2 to Rio Games bronze-medallist Germany, its second consecutive defeat in Pool A at the Tokyo Olympics here on Monday.

After the 1-5 drubbing at the hands of world no.1 Netherlands, the Indians lifted their game by a notch but it was not enough to get past world no.3 Germany at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

The team was guilty of wasting a lot of opportunities, including a penalty stroke by Gurjit Kaur in the third quarter while luck also didn't favour the Rani Rampal-led side.

Skipper Nike Lorenz (12th minute) and Anna Schroder (35th) were the goal scorers for Germany, who registered their second win on the trot having beaten Great Britain 2-1 in their first match.

Indian will play Great Britain in their next pool match on Wednesday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tokyo Olympics
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2021 7:34:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/hockey/tokyo-olympics-india-women-go-down-fighting-0-2-against-germany/article35543049.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY