Hockey

Tokyo Olympics | India beats Japan 5-3 to end pool engagements on a high in men's hockey

India celebrate against Japan, Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Hockey - Men's Pool A - Japan v India - Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Indian men's hockey team registered a comprehensive 5-3 win over hosts Japan to cement its quarterfinal spot with a second-place finish in Pool A at the Olympics here on Friday.

Already assured of a quarterfinal berth going into the match, India scored through Gurjant Singh (17th, 56th), Harmanpreet Singh (13th), Shamsher Singh (34th) and Nilakanta Sharma (51st) to register their third consecutive win at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

By virtue of this win, India finished second in Pool A behind Australia with four victories out of five Games.

The Kookaburras ended their pool engagements on top with four wins and a draw.

India's lone defeat -- a 1-7 drubbing -- came at the hands of Australia.

The top four teams from each pool of six qualify for the quarterfinals.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tokyo Olympics
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 5:45:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/hockey/tokyo-olympics-india-beats-japan-5-3-to-end-pool-engagements-on-a-high-in-mens-hockey/article35629582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY