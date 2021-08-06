Tokyo Olympics, hockey | Relief and joy for Phillips

Chennai

I could not stop shedding tears, says the winger who won bronze in 1972

Indian men’s heady hockey bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics was all about raw emotions.

After India’s sensational 5-4 win over Germany in the bronze medal play-off, V.J. Phillips wept in relief and joy.

“I could not stop shedding tears. For me the win was equivalent to India winning the World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in 1975, a competition where I took part. Now, it seemed as if I had won the bronze,” Phillips said to The Hindu on Friday.

Oustanding

Phillips was an outstanding winger for India in his time, tearing down the right flank.

His words are significant because he was a key member of the Indian team that last won a bronze in the Olympics, in Munich ‘72, before Tokyo happened.

Although India triumphed in Moscow, ‘80, the field was severely depleted.

Significant breakthrough

Thus, after the bronze in ‘72, this is India’s most significant breakthrough in hockey.

Phillips remembered Munich. “We played on grass, won bronze. Then, we had to play on astro-turf in the Montreal Olympics in ‘76. It did not suit our style. We did not qualify for the semifinals.”

Since then, with the lone exception being India’s diluted triumph in Moscow, the country failed to qualify for the Olympics semifinals.

Phillips said, “Each Olympics we would go with high hopes, only to miss out on semifinals.

“For us all, it was agonising and painful.”

Rising blood pressure

And Phillips’ blood pressure shot up in the final moments of the clash against Germany. “Thankfully, Sreejesh made that crucial save. This team had cohesion, speed and skill.

“It was able to come back against European teams, that is extremely tough. Simranjeet was brilliant in front of goal.”

For Phillips, hockey is all about heart and emotions. And he is smiling now.