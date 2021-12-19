Hockey

TN thrashes Himachal

B. Sathish performed a hat-trick as Tamil Nadu blanked Himachal 6-0 and entered the quarterfinals of the 11th Junior National men’s hockey championship at the SDAT astroturf grounds here on Sunday. After Sathish had given the host a dream start, Manoj Kumar, Aravind and K. Muthukumar helped the team pull away.

The results:

Pool A: Rajasthan 3 (Romit Pal, Ajay, Shivam) bt Chhattisgarh 1 (Sagar Suryawanshi).

Pool B: Uttar Pradesh 11 (Sadanand Tiwari 4, Vishnukanth Singh 2, Uttam Singh 2, Arun Sahani, Amir Ali, Suraj Singh) bt Uttarakhand 0.

Pool D: Chandigarh 7 (Sumit, Inderpal Singh 2, Rahul, Gundeep Singh, Surinder Singh, Rohit) bt Mizoram 0.

Pool F: Tamil Nadu 6 (B. Sathish 3, Manoj Kumar, Aravind, K. Muthukumar) bt Himachal 0; J&K 5 bt Andaman & Nicobar 0 (after Andaman forfeited match).

Pool G: Delhi 4 (Govind Singh Bisht 2, Yogember Rawat 2) bt Manipur 1 (Silheiba Lisham); Puducherry 6 (S. Suriya 2, Vetrivel, Vijayaraj, J. Jayaprathap, T. Manikkavasagan) bt Gujarat 2 (Ajaykumar Baria, Abhay Gupta).

Pool H: Bihar 4 (Subal Kerketta 2, Sanchit Horo, Sachin Dungdung) bt Jharkhand 1 (Denis Kerketta); Assam 2 (Neck Ali, Prasenjit Dev) bt Goa 0.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2021 10:40:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/hockey/tn-thrashes-himachal/article37992518.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY