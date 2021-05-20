‘Time to replicate Asia success in big events’

Goalkeeper says team has improved immensely in the last three years

Women’s hockey team vice-captain Savita Punia believes it is time India replicates its success at the Asian-level in big-ticket events including the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

“We have achieved good results at Asian-level tournaments. Playing well in these events has given the team, particularly youngsters, a sense of what it really takes to do well at big tournaments. Now, I feel we are ready for bigger feats,” said Savita. The goalkeeper said the team has improved immensely in the last three years.