There will always be some regret of not reaching the final at Paris, says Manpreet Singh

While most of the spotlight after the Indian hockey team’s second consecutive Olympic medal has been on PR Sreejesh, the other 4-time Olympian in the squad is in no mood to sign off just yet. Manpreet Singh, at 32, has never felt better and the Paris bronze has only made him more determined.

“It feels great to win back-to-back medals but the way we played all through in Paris, we know we could have gone all the way. We were very close to the final and we will always think all we could have done differently in the semifinal. The good thing is we did not carry it into the bronze-medal match because coming back empty-handed would have been more painful. But a part of regret for the semifinals will always be there,” the former India captain told The Hindu in an exclusive interaction ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy.

Since relinquishing captaincy after the Tokyo Olympics, there has been a second wind to Manpreet’s career and performance, playing with a lot more freedom. “That’s a mindset change. Earlier too I always had high expectations from myself. During Graham’s (Reid) time, I had started playing simple hockey — simple passes, no risks. When Craig (Fulton) took charge, he said you have full freedom to show your natural game and play the way you want — going up, dribbling and dodging -- but do it 100 percent, no half measures.

“Even if someone makes a mistake, we will cover it as a team, watch videos, see how it could be done better. And it’s not just me, it’s for everyone, we have the licence to go anywhere if we see space. Plus I have matured too!” Manpreet explained.

With the players already back in camp at Bangalore ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy next month, Manpreet is aware that it’s time to get back to the grind. “It’s only been two weeks now and there have been several functions so it is still sinking in, the excitement of back-to-back medals won’t go away so easily. Now that we are here, the focus is back on the next event. But my family knows how to keep me grounded – the day after I reached home, I was walking my daughter to her school like always,” he laughed.

Jasmine, now 2.5 years old, is a regular presence at all India matches and Manpreet admitted she was the biggest motivation to keep performing. “It feels good to have her in the stands, you know someone is watching you all the time and cheering. A father is a role model for every kid and I want to keep getting better for her so that when she grows up, she will know what her father did and be proud. I just want to do that for her,” an emotional Manpreet said.

The other thing that makes him emotional is any comparison with the past legends of Indian hockey including the likes Pargat Singh (they belong to the same village) and Dhanraj Pillay. “May be, in terms of medals, I have achieved a little more. But they are legends, then, now and always. Jinko dekh ke aap bade hote ho aap unse bade kabhi nahi hote (you never get bigger than the ones you grow up idolising). You only keep learning from them.

“Even now, whenever I meet them, I get goosebumps. Anna (Pillay) had visited us in SAI before the Olympics and trust me, I am still like a student in front of him, standing alert, his aura is such. They are all very happy at our success because it has helped revive hockey again. But individually as a player, I don’t think I can even talk about comparing with them,” he insisted.

Professionally, the midfield maestro is aware of the growing challenges and is keen to maintain his fitness standards. “I want to get back to my fitness regime and get better because you cannot survive in modern hockey without it. But I also know that I have to be careful, it gets more difficult every year and I need to be serious about it.

“Yes, it is very difficult — when you compete with 18-19 year olds, who are obviously fitter and stronger, you have to be mentally and physically tough enough and not give up, beat them and prove yourself. I know I have to put in extra effort and be more careful even when not in camp – I know sweets or junk food will affect me more than the other guy, I will have to sweat out much more to burn it off. I love pizza but I last had a bite several months ago. I haven’t touched ice cream or sweets or aerated drinks for ages. But you do what you have to do. But you do what you have to do and while it took time, luckily my family now understands this,” he signed off.