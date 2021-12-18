Sunil and Sudeep reinforce Odisha

Value addition: Sunil Jojo, left, and Sudeep Chirmako at Kovilpatti.

KOVILPATTI

18 December 2021 05:08 IST

The two were part of the India team at the junior World Cup

Defending champion Odisha has added two players — India juniors Sunil Jojo and Sudeep Chirmako — to its team in the Junior National men’s hockey championships here.

Defender Sunil and striker Sudeep have returned to the State team after competing in the recent Junior Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Long-time mates

The two, who have been training together since their Rourkela Sports Hostel days in 2016-17, are definitely a value addition and are determined to help their State retain the title.

“We play in different positions, but we have learnt a lot from each other. We have to do well as there are youngsters looking up to us,” Sunil told The Hindu.

“The team has retained most of those who played the last edition (2019), so we intend to retain the crown as well,” Sudeep said.

The disappointment of the Indian juniors finishing fourth at the World Cup was writ large on their faces.

“We didn’t convert our chances against France [third-place play-off match]. But coach Graham Reid says it is not the end of the road for us. We still have the 2023 World Cup, Asia Cup, and Sultan of Johor Cup. Reid also told us not to get demotivated,” said Sudeep, who scored the lone goal in the 1-3 defeat to France.

Losing way

Sunil said India played well against France, but lost way in the third quarter.

“In our first group match against France, we were unable to read them. But we rectified our mistakes and beat Belgium in the quarterfinals.

“Against France in the third-place match, we were equal but after the goal in the third quarter, we were mentally down,” said Sunil.

Odisha appears to be the overwhelming favourite for the crown. and the inclusion of Sunil and Sudeep has given the team’s head coach Bijay Kumar Lakra a headstart.