Sultan Azlan Shah Cup to return after two-year hiatus in November

The prestigious men’s hockey tournament didn’t take place in the last two years due to COVID-19

PTI New Delhi
August 15, 2022 22:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

India has been invited alongside Australia, Germany and England for the tournament scheduled to be held from November 16 to 25 in Ipoh, Malaysia. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, an annual invitational international men's hockey tournament, is set to make a comeback after a two-year break in November this year.

The prestigious tournament didn't take place in the last two years due to COVID-19. The last time it was held in 2019, South Korea had emerged champions by beating India in the summit clash.

"We are all set to host the Premier Azlan Shah Cup in November this year. We have invited six teams including India and Australia and we hope our invitation will be accepted," an Asian Hockey Federation official told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

India has been invited alongside Australia, Germany and England for the tournament scheduled to be held from November 16 to 25 in Ipoh, Malaysia.

While Australia are the most successful team in the tournament with 10 titles, India have won it five times, since its inception as a biennial competition in 1983. Pakistan and South Korea have claimed the title three times each.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hockey
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app