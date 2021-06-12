Staying calm will be the key, says Navneet Kaur

Young forward says there should be no confusion amongst the players on game day

The Indian women hockey players have the skill to compete against the world’s best but will need to stay calm and take right decisions in crunch situations to be able to do well at the Olympics, feels forward Navneet Kaur.

“We all have the skills and talent to take on the best in the world. However, making key decisions on the pitch is a crucial factor for any side. Therefore, it will be very important for us to stay calm during crunch situations,” said Navneet.

“Even one wrong pass could hurt us deeply, therefore, we have to ensure that we are thinking clearly and not making too many unforced errors,” said Kaur.

The 25-year-old said the team management is ensuring that all players are clear about their roles.

“There should be no confusion amongst the players on game day. The coaches and captain have been ensuring that everyone knows about their roles and how they can execute their plans so that we coordinate well on the pitch during matches.”