Sreejesh to retire after Paris Olympic Games

He has been India’s talisman ever since first coming into the spotlight in the final of the inaugural Asian Champions Trophy in 2011

Eighteen years and 328 international games since he made his debut as a scrawny 18-year-old, P.R. Sreejesh announced that the Paris Olympics would be his last outing in India colours.

The 36-year old, playing his fourth Olympics, took to social media to announce his retirement and relive his journey over the years. “One last ride,” he signed off. Hockey India (HI) released the official confirmation soon after, declaring that the Indian team, already in Paris, had decided to “Win it for Sreeejsh” as their tagline for the Olympic campaign.

One of the highest-capped Indian players and the highest-capped current goalkeeper in the world, Sreejesh has been India’s talisman ever since first coming into the spotlight in the final of the inaugural Asian Champions Trophy in 2011, peaking at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to end Indian hockey’s medal drought with a bronze.

With four Olympic Games and World Cups each and three Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, Sreejesh’s medal cabinet boasts of two golds (2014, 2023) and a bronze (2018) at the Asian Games, two silvers (2014, 2022) at the CWG, four golds (2011, 2016, 2018, 2023) and a silver (2012) in the Asian Champions Trophy, gold at the 2019 FIH World Series Finals, bronze (2014) in the now-defunct FIH World League, two silvers (2016, 2018) at the erstwhile elite Champions Trophy, all topped with the Olympic bronze (2021), forever highlighted by his save in the final six seconds of the game.

A missing World Cup medal, though, remains his biggest regret.

Off the field, Sreejesh was awarded the Padma Shri in 2017, the Khel Ratna in 2021 and won back-to-back FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards in 2021 and 2022.

“As I prepare for my last dance in Paris, I look back with immense pride and forward with hope. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, fans and Hockey India. Thank you for believing in me,” the goalkeeper wrote.

“Saying goodbye to a beloved game after decades of playing is never easy. I’ve witnessed a young and energetic goalkeeper from Kerala evolve into a global hockey icon. He made his international debut when I was captaining the Indian side. He is a very special player and this outing in Paris will certainly be a special one for the team,” HI president and former captain Dilip Tirkey said.

While it is early days yet, Sreejesh has made no secret of his wish to mould future generations of players as a coach and is likely to be back in the national set up in a new role soon after the Olympics.

