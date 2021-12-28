Senior women’s hockey camp starts with 60 players

New Delhi

28 December 2021 04:02 IST

List to be pruned down to 33 ahead of preparations

A total of 60 players have joined the senior women's national hockey camp which began at the Sports Authority of India south centre in Bengaluru on Monday.

The players have been selected on the basis of their performance at the recently-held 11th senior women's national championship, the inter-department national championship and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events.

The 60-member list also includes players who have been retained from the senior women's core group based on their performance in international tournaments, a Hockey India release stated.

Players who have done well for the junior women's team have also been selected in this group which will be pruned down to 33 players ahead of their preparations for next year's women's Asia Cup.

List of players: Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Alpha Kerketta, Sheweta, Susmita Patil.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Manpreet Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary, Gagandeep Kaur, Udita, Akshata Dhekale, Ishika Chaudhary, Marina Lalramnghaki, Priyanka, Reet, Reema Baxla, H.R. Anjali, Renuka Yadav, Mudita. Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Reena Khokhar, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, Sushma Kumari.

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Lalrindiki, Sangita Kumari, Archana Bhardwaj, Sarabdeep Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Jyoti, Monika Sihag, Preeti Dubey, Raju Ranwa, K.M. Arya, Upasana Singh, Dipti Lakra, Aishwarya Chavan.