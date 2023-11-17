HamberMenu
Senior National men’s hockey championship | Punjab gets walkover, Tamil Nadu routs Assam

November 17, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Keerthivasan
Get in: Manipur breezed past Madhya Pradesh 7-2.

Get in: Manipur breezed past Madhya Pradesh 7-2. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A whopping 47 goals were scored on the opening day of the Hockey India-13th Senior National men’s hockey championship here on Friday. Punjab received a walkover from Tripura in the first match, Manipur then thumped Madhya Pradesh 7-2, Maharashtra blanked Uttarakhand 22-0, while Tamil Nadu took apart Assam 15-1 in the final contest of the day.

The results:

Pool B: TN 15 (B. Sathish 1, M. Dhanush 2, M. Pruthvi 8, Sundarapandi 10, 22 & 59, J. Kavin Kishore 16, S. Karthi 18, Joshua Benedict Wesley 23 & 40, C. Dinesh Kumar 25 & 45, K. Selvaraj 43 & 49, B. P. Somanna 52) bt Assam 1 (Rupchand Boro 42). 

Pool D: Maharashtra 22 (Venkatesh Kenche 5, 38, 39, 57, 59 & 60, Rohan Patil 9 & 27, Mayur Dhanavade 10, Yuvraj Walmiki 12, 25, 45 & 55, Ganesh Patil 14, Prajwal Mohakar 18 & 58, Vibhav Gawkar Darshan 23, 33 & 52, Aamid Sarfaraz Khanapthan 28, Pranav Mane 30, 56) bt Uttarakhand 0; Punjab w/o Tripura.  

Pool E: Manipur 7 (Jenjen Singh 7, Ningombam Ganendrajit 11, Laishram Dipu 14 & 47, Shurenshangbam Suresh Singh 29, Chinglensana Singh 37 & 54) bt MP 2 (Md. Nizamuddin 17, Sourabh Pashine 58).

