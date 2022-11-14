Senior men’s Nationals in TN; Telangana to host women’s event

November 14, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The senior men’s National hockey championships will be held either in Kovilpatti or Madurai in Tamil Nadu, while the women’s event will be in Telangana, both in the month of April 2023, according to Sekhar J. Manoharan, treasurer of Hockey India and president of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN).

The junior and sub-junior boys’ and girls’ Nationals would be hosted by Odisha in February 2023,

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, Manoharan said HUTN was keen to organise the Pro League matches in Chennai in March. The league was held between 2013 and 17.

“I was thinking of having a team from Tamil Nadu in the Pro League while Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey was keen that HUTN organise the league in Chennai as this could be the first time the State could host it,” revealed Manoharan.

Manoharan said there is a fair chance that big stars might take part in the Nationals. “The World Cup will get over by January and by April they should be in a position to participate in the Nationals,” he said.