May 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Selvam Karthi is the new young face making waves in the international hockey arena, employing his shooting skills to the maximum. And in the process, he is providing great joy to Indian fans.

The 21-year-old striker from Ariyalur, a small district in Tamil Nadu, showed nerves of steel in the FIH Pro League in Rourkela in March.

Pitted against Olympic giants and three-time World champions like Australia and Germany, Karthi displayed his wares without a hint of pressure, tallying five goals and becoming India’s top-scorer in the league.

Peach of a goal

His peach of a goal against Australia is still being talked about. After receiving a pass from midfielder Vishnukant Singh from outside the circle, Karthi skilfully dodged past a defender and from the top of the circle, unleashed a blinder that hit the right top of the roof, giving no room for Australian goalkeeper John Durst.

“Oh oh hoo hoo,” screamed the commentator after that goal. “Selvam Karthi, that was too good, that was exceptional. His goal scoring in international hockey has been something else.”

Yes. Karthi’s goal-scoring ability has been the talk of the Pro League. His shooting prowess and the ability to sense an opportunity has come in for praise by one and all. In fact, Karthi reportedly was appreciated by none other than Durst.

He scored two goals against World champion Germany, one over Australia and a brace against New Zealand. Each strike showed his brilliance as a forward. Be it a deflection from either wing, or scoring from a difficult angle from close range, or hits from the top of the circle, Karthi has proved he has the potential to be a permanent fixture as a forward in near future.

It was former India captain Sardar Singh who selected Karthi from the probables in the National junior camp in Bengaluru for his first senior international tournament — the Asia Cup in Jakarta. “Sardar sir saw me in the camp. He said, ‘I named you because of speed, shooting and good running. Work harder,’” said Karthi.

And the youngster didn’t disappoint. He produced a drag flick off a penalty corner against arch-rival Pakistan to score his first goal, and gave a good account of himself overall. India finished with a bronze medal.

But it was in the Pro League that Karthi blossomed into a player of repute.

Now, with the second half of the tournament set to begin on May 26 where India will play eight matches — four each in London and Netherlands — against Belgium, Great Britain, Argentina and Netherlands, Karthi is eager to perform even better.

India meets Belgium in the first game.

“We are working hard on various combinations with new coach Craig Fulton. The team is eager to do well,” said Karthi.

After the Pro League, India has the Asian Champions Trophy in August, followed by Asian Games in September. Karthi is hoping to represent the country at the Asiad, which will be a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“It will not be easy [to be part of the Indian team for the Asian Games],” felt former India skipper and coach V. Baskaran.

According to him, there are around half-a-dozen players fighting for the forward’s position and most of them are experienced. To be in the reckoning, Karthi has to present a stronger case.

“There is Lalit (Upadhyay), Akashdeep (Singh), Mandeep (Singh), Dilpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh who all are more experienced than Karthi. He needs more time to play with seniors and communicate with them.

“His best quality is his scoring power which is very important for strikers. Add to that his elimination skills, he is a wonderful striker, no doubt. But he has to improve his off-the-ball running and re-tackling skills,” Baskaran said.

He reiterated Karthi needs to be given as many opportunities as possible in the Pro League to ascertain whether he will fit into Fulton’s scheme of things.

“Now there is a need for all-round players, those who can play in the midfield and in front. Karthi plays more in the striking area. No doubt, he is a very good talent and needs to be persisted with,” added the Olympian.

Qualities

For a player born in a non-descript place and be part of the Indian senior team is something rare. Karti’s early coaches, who have been part of his journey, revealed their ward’s qualities.

R. Siva, who guided him at the SDAT Sports Hostel in Tiruchi when he was around 17, said: “He came in as a half-back and after watching his strength and movement, I made him a forward. He started to score regularly. He has very good speed in the 30m area and his focus is intense. Also, he will implement the coach’s instructions to the ‘T’.

“He is not scared of the stature of the opponent. In fact, like the way he scored against Australia, he got a similar goal in one of the State-level tournaments. The best part about him is his relaxed nature. But he has to improve his endurance.”

While talking about Karthi’s skills, Siva recalled a match at the Bharathi Sports & Games in Tirunelveli. “He received the ball in the 23m area, tricked two defenders before getting a wonderful goal. That is still fresh in my memory,” added Siva.

N. Muthukumar is another coach who nurtured Karthi when he jointed Kovilpatti’s Sports Hostel of Excellence for his 12th Standard. Now a manager of the same hostel, Muthu spoke about Karthi’s dominating display at the National junior championships in Aurangabad.

“He scored around eight goals and we beat tough teams like Punjab and Services. He is a great talent, no doubt,” said Muthu.

At the same time, he realises things will not remain the same as there will be ups and downs in a player’s career.

“His performance may dip, family issues might bog him down and his fitness may drop. He has to overcome them. I think he will do that and continue to play for India and represent the country in two Olympics,” added Muthu.

Karthi is focused on his game and is humble. He has earned the trust and respect of the team management. However, his job is only half done.