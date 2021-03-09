Reid happy with India’s performance

National men’s hockey team chief coach Graham Reid feels India needs to accelerate its learning from the European tour and tighten its defence in the build up to the Tokyo Olympics.
Reid is contended with his side’s performance in the just-concluded tour, where India remained unbeaten. The two-week tour was the country’s first assignment since 2020.
“I’m pretty happy with the performance; I’m very happy with the way the tour was — from the point of view of getting some international competition. That was really important,” Reid said on Monday. During the four-match tour, India posted a 6-1 win and 1-1 draw against Germany and followed it up with a 1-1 draw and 3-2 win over Great Britain.
“We go back to Bengaluru from here and will be training there for a few weeks before we set out on another tour of our FIH Pro League matches in Argentina.
“I believe the next few months leading up to Tokyo will be busy for us with competition and some training. The Olympic year has well and truly started for us now and we need to accelerate our learnings.”
