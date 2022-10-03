Rani’s hat-trick paves the way for Haryana’s second consecutive win

M. R. Praveen Chandran Rajkot
October 03, 2022 21:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian women’s hockey team player Rani Rampal interacts with media before the FIH Hockey Women’s PRO League matches at the Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Rani Ramphal’s hat-trick powered Haryana to its second straight win in the women’s hockey of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand stadium here on Monday.

Haryana rode on Rani’s brilliance to beat Odisha 4-0 in Group A. Rani scored in the 14th, 16th and 24th minutes to complete her hat-trick, while Sharmila Devi scored the fourth.

There was no respite for host Gujarat, which lost heavily to Uttar Pradesh 20-0 in another lopsided Group A contest. Karnataka held Jharkhand to a thrilling 3-3 draw in a group B match. Karnataka went ahead twice only to find Jharkhand drawing level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand went ahead for the first time in the match in the 51st minute through Deepika Soreng’s field goal. But the resilient Karnataka girls found the equaliser in the 57th minute when captain Kruthika converted a penalty corner.

In the men’s section, Maharashtra hammered host Gujarat 20-1 while Haryana thrashed West Bengal 7-0 with Abhishek scoring a hat-trick.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The results: Men: Maharashtra bt Gujarat 20-1; Haryana bt West Bengal 7-0.

Women: Haryana bt Odisha 4-0; Uttar Pradesh bt Gujarat 20-0; Karnataka 3 drew Jharkhand 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hockey
sports event
sport
national tournament
regional championship
national championship
Rajkot
Gujarat
Karnataka
Haryana
Maharashtra
Uttar Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app