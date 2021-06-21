Hockey

Rani to lead women’s hockey team

India on Monday named striker Rani Rampal as skipper and Deep Grace Ekka and Savita as two vice-captains of the national women’s hockey team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

India announced a 16-member team for the Tokyo Games last week, but refrained from naming the captain.

“It is a huge honour to lead the Indian team at the Olympic Games. In these past years my role as a captain was made easy with teammates who have shared the responsibilities as senior players,” Rani said in a statement issued by Hockey India.

Under Rani’s captaincy India won the Asia Cup in 2017, a silver medal at the Asian Games in 2018, silver at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy as well as winning the FIH Series Final in 2019.


