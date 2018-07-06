Rani to lead Asiad hockey team

Rani Rampal will lead the Indian women's hockey team at the Asian Games in Indonesia next month, it was announced here on Friday.

Hockey India retained the 18-member side it had named for the World Cup last week, with goalkeeper Savita named vice-captain.

The team will leave for London next week, for the World Cup (starting July 21), before shifting focus to the Asian Games.

"Playing well in London will be good for team confidence ahead of the Asian Games,” said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne. “Who our opponents are won't matter if our performance is good in all areas.”

The team: Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu; Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Deepika, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar; Midfielders: Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz, Monika, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Neha Goyal; Forwards: Rani Rampal (Capt.), Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, and Navjot Kaur.