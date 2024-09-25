GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railways enters semifinals with a hard-fought win over BPCL

Published - September 25, 2024 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
Joginder Singh struck a brace for Raiways in a match full of twists and turns. | Photo: M. Vedhan

: Defending champion Indian Railways shut BPCL out of the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament here on Wednesday, in a match full of twists and turns.

With the 5-4 win over the former champion, Railways qualified for the knock-out (semifinals) with a match to spare. In its last Pool-A match on Thursday, Railways will take on Tamil Nadu. From Pool-A, Army is the other team that has made it to the last four, after it registered a 2-1 victory over Maharashtra.

There was hardly a dull moment in the tie between Railways and BPCL.

Leading 4-2 going into the fourth quarter, Railways held the edge. But BPCL wouldn’t go down without a fight as it forced three consecutive consecutive penalty corners at the beginning of the quarter. Railways, however, held firm.

BPCL continued to attack with gusto and equalised in a matter of three minutes through a brace from former International Devender Walmiki. Railways had the last laugh when Darshan Gawkar converted.

The semifinalists: Pool-A: Railways & Army; Pool B: IOC & Odisha.

The results:

Pool A: Indian Army 2 (Cyril Lugun 13, Akshay Dubey 41) bt Maharashtra 1 (Venkatesh Kenche 46).

Indian Railways 5 (Joginder Singh 9 & 35, Parampreet Singh 13, Gursahibjit Singh 28, Darshan Gawkar 58) bt BPCL 4 (Devindar Walmiki 3, 57 & 54, Rajinder Singh 14).

Pool B: Karnataka 6 (Ganesh Majji 4 & 19, Chelsea Madappa 22 & 30, Deekshith 11 & 35) bt Central Secretariat 1 (Karthi Selvam 47).

