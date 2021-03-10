HockeyKOLKATA 10 March 2021 05:27 IST
Comments
Punjab Sports Club beats CPT
Updated: 09 March 2021 23:37 IST
Punjab Sports Club rode on Nitin Kerketta’s goal to beat Calcutta Port Trust (CPT) 1-0 in a premier division contest of the Calcutta Hockey League at the East Bengal ground here on Tuesday.
In a placement division match at the Mohun Bagan ground, West Bengal Police drew Police Athletic Club 2-2.
The results:
Punjab SC 1 (Nitin Kerketta) bt Calcutta Port Trust 0.
West Bengal Police 2 (Sushar Harshit Kiro 2) drew with Police Athletic Club 2 (Avik Chakraborty, Avay Ekka).
More In Hockey
Read more...