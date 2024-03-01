Pro-Kabaddi League final | Paltan reign supreme against Steelers, clinch its first crown

March 01, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Puneri Paltan emerged victorious in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 final, defeating Haryana Steelers 28-25 in a nail-biting encounter here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on March 1.

This win marks the Pune-based team’s first-ever title and comes after a heartbreaking loss in last season’s final.

The low-scoring encounter was built as a defensive battle, with the two strongest defences meeting in the summit clash. However, it was Paltan’s raider Pankaj Mohite who emerged as the hero, scoring a crucial nine points and leading his team’s offensive charge.

The first half saw a close contest, with Paltan maintaining a narrow lead. A crucial four-point raid by Mohite near half-time pushed the Steelers on the brink of an all-out, but substitute raider Vishal Tate kept it in the game with a crucial touch.

The second half continued to be a tense affair, with Paltan eventually pulling away for an eight-point lead in the final two minutes. Strong defensive play by Gaurav Khatri, who secured four tackle points, helped Paltan slow down the game and secure its historic victory.

On the other hand, it was a disappointing night for the Steelers who struggled defensively, only managing six tackle points throughout the match. This was the third final defeat for Steelers’ coach Manpreet Singh, who has previously failed to cross the final hurdle with Gujarat Giants (previously Gujarat Fortune Giants)

This win continues the recent trend in PKL, where the team finishing atop the league stage emerges as the ultimate champion.

Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season for 142 raid points and 26 tackle points. Its vice-captain Mohammadreza Chiyaneh won the Best Defender award for 99 tackle points, while Dabang Delhi’s Ashu Malik bagged the Best Raider trophy for 276 raid points.

The result: Puneri Paltan 28 bt Haryana Steelers 25.