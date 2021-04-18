Player-turned-umpire Anupama passes away

Former Karnataka State hockey player and international umpire Anupama Puchimanda passed away on Sunday. She was 40.

Anupama had tested positive for COVID-19 around 10 days ago and was self-quarantined at home, the Karnataka State Hockey Association (KSCA) stated in a press release. She showed signs of recovery, but her condition suddenly worsened and she passed away.

Anupama made her debut for Karnataka in 1995 at the sub-junior National championship. She also represented the senior State team, before making a mark as an accomplished umpire. Anupama became the first woman hockey umpire from Karnataka in 2004.

In 2006, she became the first woman umpire from India to officiate at the Commonwealth Games. She was also among the two Asians who officiated at the 2006 Central American and Caribbean Games. She went on to officiate over 90 international matches, apart from over 100 National and State-level matches on the domestic circuit.

Anupama was also an Executive Council Member of KSHA. The KSHA condoled her demise.