Our aim is to peak at the right time: Monika

Midfielder feels the focus is on speed, endurance and improvement

The Indian women’s hockey players have become tech-savvy and now understand the purpose of the training sessions, experienced midfielder Monika said on Monday.

All work

Monika, who was part of the team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, said the sessions on Saturday mornings were the toughest.

“It is always a red session. They are mostly high-intensity training sessions where we focus on match situations,” Monika said in a Hockey India (HI) release.

“The focus in each session is either on speed or endurance. We have about two-three such sessions a week. Those are the days when our fitness levels are really tested.

Better awareness

“Our awareness about each session and how does it help is much better now than before. Earlier, we would just focus on what the coaches said.”

Monika added that the coaching staff is planning week-on-week training in such a way that the team peaks at the right time.

“The focus now is to keep improving on our strengths and work on the weak points. Our aim is to peak at the right time.

“Every player’s workload is taken into consideration and improvement is mapped accordingly,” she said.

“Our focus is to improve each day and be ready for the Games. The entire group is mentally prepared.”