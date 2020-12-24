Odisha plans biggest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Thursday that the State would build a world-class hockey stadium in Rourkela, the city which would co-host the 2023 World Cup with Bhubaneswar.
The new infrastructure will be the biggest hockey stadium in the country, said a statement from the Odisha Government. Spread over 15 acres, the stadium will be constructed on the Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus.
“Sundargarh district is our powerhouse of hockey talent. Many great hockey players from the district have represented the country at the international level. The support of the people of the district to hockey players is unparalleled.
“As a tribute to the contribution of Sundargarh to Indian hockey, I would like to announce that we will build a new international-level hockey stadium in Rourkela with a seating capacity of 20,000,” said Patnaik in a video message.
Recently, a high-level team comprising officials of the Government, FIH and Hockey India — visited Rourkela and reviewed the infrastructure and allied facilities in the city for the event.
