 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha hammers Haryana, bags its maiden gold

Published - November 16, 2024 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Keerthivasan
Ecstatic: Odisha blew away Haryana — a team that had in its ranks both experience and youth in equal measure — to take the big prize.

Ecstatic: Odisha blew away Haryana — a team that had in its ranks both experience and youth in equal measure — to take the big prize.

Odisha hammered two-time champion Haryana 5-1, courtesy a hat-trick by Shilanand Lakra, in the final of the Hockey India-14th Senior National championship at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Saturday, for its maiden gold medal. For Haryana, it was its second successive defeat in the summit clash, having lost to Punjab last time. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh beat Manipur 2-1 to bag the bronze medal.  

Touted to be a close contest, Odisha, however, blew away a team that had in its ranks both experience and youth in equal measure. In the end, it was the speed allied with supreme skills that enabled Odisha to script a triumph of such a margin.

It was in the second quarter that Haryana—trailing 0-1—showed what it is capable of. Denying the forwards any space to carry out its attack. Haryana exerted immense pressure on Odisha by attacking exceedingly well, but without much success.

Full credit to Odisha’s defenders especially the rushers Kerobin Lakra and Amit Kumar Topno and goalkeeper Sahil Kumar Nayak who showed great alacrity by disrupting the penalty corners of Haryana of which it had 10 in total.

Coming back from knee surgery to find a place in the Indian team, Shilanand showed his striking skills and speed. In fact, it was his three goals in the fourth and final quarter that took the match away from Haryana. His fourth goal was a delight. From the half-line, Shilanand stole the ball from Prabhjot Singh to make a fantastic run and produce a reverse flick into the net.

Odisha’s head coach Bijay Kumar Lakra praised the team’s fitness. “Today’s hockey is all about fitness. We will not leave a single player. We will run and block anyone who tries to run.” Bijay further spoke about Sundargarh district’s contribution to Odisha hockey. “Sundargarh has more than a dozen artificial pitches and most players in our team now are from Sundargarh.”

The results:

Final: Odisha 5 (Rajat Akash Tirkey 11, Pratap Lakra 39, Shilanand Lakra 48, 57, 60) bt Haryana 1 (Joginder Singh 55).

Third place: UP 2 (Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 6, Rajkumar Pal 54) bt Manipur 1 (Moriganthem Rabichandra Singh 43).

Published - November 16, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.