Odisha extends Indian Hockey team sponsorship till 2033

April 25, 2023 04:23 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - Bhubaneswar:

Odisha has been the official sponsor of both the Men and Women National Hockey Teams since 2018

PTI

Odisha has been the official sponsor of both the Men and Women National Hockey Teams since 2018. File. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

The Odisha government on April 24 decided to further extend its sponsorship for both the Men and Women Indian Hockey Teams (senior and junior) for another ten years from 2023 to 2033.

The decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Naveen Patnaik. The cabinet on the day approved 15 different proposals submitted by various departments.

As Odisha has been the official sponsor of both the Men and Women National Hockey Teams since 2018, this support is going to be a significant step towards the growth and development of Hockey in India, chief secretary P.K. Jena said after the cabinet meeting.

Earlier, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) had entered into an agreement with Hockey India, after due government approval, for sponsorship of the Indian Hockey Teams (Men/Women, Senior/Junior) for a period of five years from 2018 to 2023.

Based on a request from President of Hockey India for extension of the agreement, OMC Ltd had sought approval of the Cabinet which got the government’s nod on Monday, Jena said, adding that OMC has now committed to sponsor both the teams till January 31, 2033 and a total amount of ₹434.12 crores (excluding applicable taxes) will be released by OMC to Hockey India during this period.

Related Topics

Orissa / Hockey / sport

