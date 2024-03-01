Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Sportstar’s coffee table book on Hockey World Cup

March 01, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released a coffee table book titled ‘FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023’ brought out by Sportstar, the sports magazine of The Hindu Group, here on Friday.

Sportstar meticulously captured every on-field and off-field moment of the 15th chapter of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, showcasing the grand celebration of the sport in Odisha. The captivating coffee table book has preserved the memories of the World Cup for eternity.

The State had successfully organised the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 at two venues — Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

In a message, Mr. Patnaik said, “having played host to top officials and players from 16 nations, global artists, sports champions and hockey lovers from across the world, it was indeed a bigger, more exciting, engaging and unforgettable Hockey World Cup. It was absolutely delightful to see the people of India and Odisha becoming part of what was a hockey festival like no other.”

“The two state-of-the-art venues — the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium, in Bhubaneswar as well as the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela — stand testimony to Odisha’s strong commitment and love towards hockey,” he remarked.

Odisha CM hoped the success of this World Cup would inspire the younger generation towards hockey and revive the glory days of Indian hockey.

The 252-page coffee table book has vividly captured sporting actions, cultural extravaganza and spectators’ excitements. Outstanding photographs and rich printing production has made the coffee table lively.

“The right to host back-to-back FIH World Cups stands as a testament to Odisha’s long-standing support for hockey and its commitment to promote sports at every level. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the State has witnessed a sporting revolution,” said Ayon Sengupta, Editor of Sportstar.

“Sportstar and The Hindu feel privileged to be part of this endeavour to spread the story of the State’s love for hockey through this book. The book not only provides a visual treat, but also an insight into the works that made the miracle happen,” said Mr. Sengupta.

Odisha’s Sports and Youth Services Department Secretary R. Vineel Krishna and Sridhar Aranala, Vice President, SDT Rao, General Manager, of The Hindu Group were present at the release of coffee table book.

