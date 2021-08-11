Hockey

Odisha CM felicitates hockey players; Lakra, Rohidas offered DSP appointment

(From left to right) Deep Grace Ekka, Birendra Lakra, Namita Toppo and Amit Rohidas with the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik at the Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar, 11/08/2021   | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The Odisha government felicitated four hockey players, who returned home after performing spectacularly in the Tokyo Olympics, at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handed over ₹2.5 crore each to Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas, who are part of the bronze medal winning men’s hockey team.

Appreciating the performance of the players, the Odisha CM handed over offer letter for appointment as DSP in the State Police department.

Though the women’s hockey team could not win any medial, it reached the last four for the first time. Mr. Patnaik conferred Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo, members of the team, with cash prize of ₹50 lakhs each.

He assured them all support in future and advised them to continue their hard work and bring more laurels to the country.

Birendra Lakra, vice-captain of the team, presented the team jersey with signatures of all the members to the CM. Similarly, Deep Grace Ekka, vice-captain of the team, also presented a similar jersey to Mr. Patnaik.

Players express gratitude

Players expressed gratitude to the Odisha CM for supporting the Indian hockey.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera, Chairman of the Odisha Hockey Promotion Council Dilip Tirkey, Secretary 5-T V.K. Pandian and Sports Secretary R. Veenil Krishna were present.

The next edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup will be played at the Kalinga Stadium.


