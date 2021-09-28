M.P. govt. felicitates women’s hockey team

Bhopal

28 September 2021 22:46 IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hosted the entire team for a lunch at his residence in honour of their historic show at Tokyo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday felicitated the Indian women’s hockey team and handed them a cheque of ₹31 lakh in recognition of their superb performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mr. Chouhan hosted the entire team for a lunch at his residence on Tuesday in honour of their historic show at Tokyo.

The Chief Minister said that “the Indian women’s hockey team has given an outstanding performance in the Tokyo Olympics. These young women won the hearts of the people of the country. In the next Olympics, they will win the gold medal.” He also said that the team displayed immense courage and skill in the Olympics.

Advertising

Advertising