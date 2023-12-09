ADVERTISEMENT

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: India rout Canada 10-1 to reach quarterfinals

December 09, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Kuala Lumpur

The win propelled India to the second position in Pool C, enough to earn them a last eight berth.

PTI

India produced a blistering game to trounce Canada 10-1 to enter the quarterfinals of the Men's Junior World Cup hockey at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on December 9.

For India, Aditya Arjun Lalage (8th, 43rd), Rohit (12th, 55th), Amandeep Lakra (23rd, 52nd), Vishnukant (42nd), Rajinder (42nd), Kushwaha Sourabh Anand (51st) and Uttam Singh (58th) found the target.

Jude Nicholson (20th) scored the consolation goal for Canada.

India made an aggressive start in the opening quarter, putting pressure on the Canadian defence. India took the initial lead through Lalage (8th), who scored an excellent field goal.

The Indian strikers worked cleverly, forcing the Canadian defenders to make errors. The plan worked faultlessly, with India earning a penalty corner, which was successfully converted by Rohit (12th) to double the lead.

In the second quarter, Canada pulled a goal back, courtesy Nicholson.

However, it hardly made a difference. The Indian colts extended their lead soon, with Lakra (23rd) successfully converting a penalty corner, and they led 3-1 at half-time.

The Indians put constant pressure on the Canadian defenders and extended their lead in the third quarter through Vishnukant (42nd) who found the back of the net through a field goal.

India made it 5-1 through Rajinder (42nd) and in the quarter's final minutes Lalage (43rd) netted his second goal to swell his side lead to 6-1.

With 15 minutes remaining, Indians mounted further pressure on Canada with constant raids.

Anand (51st), Lakra (52nd) and Rohit (55th) quickly added three more goals, making it 9-1 for their side.

Skipper Uttam fired in the tenth goal a couple of minutes before the final hooter.

India will face Pool D winner, the Netherlands, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

