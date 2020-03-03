Manpreet, Rani in race for HI awards

Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, captain Manpreet Singh and Surender Kumar would be vying for boasting rights as the best Indian hockey player for the year 2019 and a purse of ₹ 25 lakh at the 3rd Hockey India awards to be held here on Sunday.

The nominations for the annual awards were announced on Tuesday. While the men would be competing for the Dhruv Batra Player of the Year (male), among the women, Deep Grace Ekka, drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, captain Rani and goalkeeper Savita Punia have been nominated for the Player of the Year award.

The awards, for excellence in 2019 and overall contribution to the game, have a total prize money worth ₹ 1.30 crores and a trophy in each section.

The Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of ₹ 30 lakh while the Jugraj Singh Upcoming Player of the Year (Men) and Asunta Lakra Upcoming Player of the Year (Women) would get cash prizes of ₹ 10 lakh each.

Individual awards in each department — best forward, midfielder, defender and goalkeeper — carry a cash prizes of ₹ 5 lakh each.

The biggest of them would be the Lifetime Achievement award, to be announced on the day of the event, carrying a prize purse of ₹ 30 lakh and trophy.

The nominees: Player of the Year (male): Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar.

Player of the Year (female): Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Rani Rampal, Savita Punia.

Upcoming Player of the Year (Under-21 male): Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Mandeep Mor, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Upcoming Player of the Year (Under-21 female): Lalremsiami, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi.

Forward of the Year: Lalit Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Navneet Kaur, Rani Rampal.

Midfielder of the Year: Manpreet Singh, Monika, Neha Goyal, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Defender of the Year: Deep Grace Ekka, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar.

Goalkeeper of the Year: Krishan Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Rajani Etimarpu, Savita Punia.

Jhaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution: TBA.

President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement: TBA.

Lifetime Achievement Award: TBA.