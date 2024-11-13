ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur stuns defending champion Punjab

Updated - November 13, 2024 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Keerthivasan

No doubts: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, blue jersey, sealed the deal for UP in its win over Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

After eight days of largely one-sided matches in the Group stage of the Hockey India-14th Senior National men’s championship, the quarterfinal ties at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Wednesday turned out to be really absorbing with nearly all the matches going down the wire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the four last-eight contests, two went to penalty shoot-outs and the remaining two were engaging.

In the biggest upset of the tournament, Manipur knocked out defending champion Punjab via tiebreaker (3-3 in regulation time and 4-3 in shoot-out). Later, Odisha entered its first semifinals, with a hard-fought victory over Karnataka in shoot-out (3-1). Haryana, two-time champion and last year’s finalist, staged a remarkable comeback to script a 5-1 win — inclusive of a hat-trick by Rohit — over Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trailing 0-1 till the third quarter, Haryana scored all its five goals in the fourth quarter. However, it was heartbreak for the host as Uttar Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu 3-1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The day, however, belonged to Manipur. It is the first time in the history of Nationals a North-Eastern State has reached the last four.

“It is a historic day for us. Beating Punjab is a huge achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our experienced players including Olympians Nilakanta Sharma, Kothajit Singh and Chinglensana Singh, quite a few senior Internationals and junior players played really well. We didn’t give up till the last,” said Manipur’s head coach Moirangthem Rinash Meitei.

Thursday is a rest day. In the semifinals on Friday, UP will take on Haryana while Manipur will clash with Odisha.

The results (quarterfinals):

ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur 3 (Cyril Lugun 30, 36, 51) drew with Punjab 3 (Maninder Singh 18, Ravneet Singh 24, 59); Penalty shoot-out: Manipur 4 (Waribam Nirajkumar Singh 2, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Kothajit Singh) bt Punjab 3 (Harjeet Singh, Maninder Singh, Pardeep Singh).

Haryana 5 (Rajinder Singh 48, Rohit 53, 59, 60, Pankaj 54) bt Maharashtra 1 (Aniket Gurav 12).

UP 3 (Chandan Singh 3, Rajkumar Pal 18, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 34) bt TN 1 (S. Shanmugavel 9).

Odisha 3 (Mangal Lohar 14, Shilanand Lakra 20, Pratap Lakra 50) drew with Karnataka 3 (Pruthvi Raj 5, Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti 11, G. Vishwas 26); Penalty shoot-out: Odisha 3 (Sudeep Chirmako, Matiyas Dang, Sunit Lakra) bt Karnataka 1 (Mohd. Rahul Mouseen).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US